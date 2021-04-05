360,166 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 360,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,625,000. S&P Global comprises about 2.2% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.15% of S&P Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in S&P Global by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $364.44. 9,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,960. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

