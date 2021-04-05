36,225 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Q Capital Solutions

Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.8% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 32,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 105,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.41. 141,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,623,599. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

