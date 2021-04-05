382,000 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 382,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,156,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Xilinx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 32,103 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

XLNX opened at $129.85 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

