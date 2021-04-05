39,217 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 157,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,465,938. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

