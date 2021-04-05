39,990 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

