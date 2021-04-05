3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.42.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $192.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.40. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.