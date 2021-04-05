$4.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post sales of $4.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.96 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $20.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $23.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $22.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of -375.07 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

