400,000 Shares in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 2.49% of BCLS Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $11,025,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,535,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,570,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000.

NASDAQ BLSA opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

