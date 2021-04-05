$41.30 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post $41.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the highest is $42.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $21.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $185.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $227.45 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $290.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after buying an additional 245,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,277,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after buying an additional 34,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,996,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $186.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day moving average of $166.53. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

