$41.56 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce $41.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.49 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $43.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $219.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.64 million to $220.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $267.43 million, with estimates ranging from $262.32 million to $274.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCMD. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -118.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

