44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,000. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 4.4% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 163,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 122,928 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 301,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,202 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 333.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,359 shares of company stock valued at $11,945,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

