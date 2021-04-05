44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 53,574 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Intel accounts for 1.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 226,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.53. 392,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,142,285. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

