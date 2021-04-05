44 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,517,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,232,000 after buying an additional 187,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

MO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 83,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,582. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 142.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.