44 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,545 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $217,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

MDLZ traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $59.26. 75,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,991. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

