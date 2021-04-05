44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000. Atmos Energy comprises about 2.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,560. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $111.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

