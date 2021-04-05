44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $54.69. 236,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $250.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.