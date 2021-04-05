44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

