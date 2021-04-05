44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,556 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.97. 218,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,299,709. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. The company has a market cap of $466.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

