44 Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of 3M by 395.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 23,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in 3M by 318.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 569,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,154,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 123.1% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.42.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,186. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.40. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

