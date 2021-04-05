44 Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 512.0% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 378,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 316,900 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD remained flat at $$161.98 during midday trading on Monday. 120,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,724,103. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $153.96 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

