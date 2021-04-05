44 Wealth Management LLC Takes $33.13 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 234,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,000. NIKE makes up approximately 15.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.58. The stock had a trading volume of 66,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

