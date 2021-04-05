$463.65 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to post sales of $463.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.56 million to $480.74 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $358.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 210,157,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $31.36 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.