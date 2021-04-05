$465.55 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will announce sales of $465.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the lowest is $465.10 million. At Home Group reported sales of $189.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE HOME opened at $27.75 on Monday. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $542,510.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 275,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,562 shares of company stock worth $5,800,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 457,957 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 304,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

