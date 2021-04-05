4,650 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Q Capital Solutions

Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.0% of Q Capital Solutions’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.35.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $536.22. 83,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $237.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.71 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.