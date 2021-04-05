49,050 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Q Capital Solutions

Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.1% of Q Capital Solutions’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 523,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,927,234. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

