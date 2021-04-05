49,092 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Avantor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.72. 39,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,310 shares of company stock worth $2,794,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

