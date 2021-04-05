4,972 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. The Boeing makes up about 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

NYSE BA traded up $5.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.50. 321,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,373,461. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.15. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

