4NEW Hits Market Cap of $95,870.27 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. 4NEW has a total market cap of $95,870.27 and $7,042.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00053182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00677403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028570 BTC.

About 4NEW

KWATT is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

