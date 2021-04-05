4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Price Tops $0.0262 on Major Exchanges

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $960,299.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.76 or 0.00681864 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028764 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars.

