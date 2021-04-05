$5.88 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post sales of $5.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $9.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.48 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 115,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $509.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.18.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.