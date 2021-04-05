500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Gap Up to $22.75

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $25.31. 500.com shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 4,678 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $974.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of 500.com at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

