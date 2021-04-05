5:01 Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FVAM) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 12th

5:01 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FVAM) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 12th. 5:01 Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

FVAM stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. 5:01 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

