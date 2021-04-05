51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 506,153.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of 51job worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 51job by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,053,000 after purchasing an additional 528,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in 51job by 1,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 394,806 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter worth $11,239,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in 51job by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter worth $2,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of 51job stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.