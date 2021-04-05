52,475 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Q Capital Solutions

Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,000. The Boeing accounts for approximately 8.9% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

BA stock traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.33. The stock had a trading volume of 295,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,373,461. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.15.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

