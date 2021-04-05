529,900 Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 529,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.90% of Interface at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 793.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $745.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.16.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Interface’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.