$533.44 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to report sales of $533.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.06 million. Twilio posted sales of $364.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 9,082 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $2,988,795.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,703 shares of company stock valued at $84,436,825. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $352.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

