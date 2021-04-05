5,398 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $2.76 on Monday, reaching $483.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

