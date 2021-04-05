55,656 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after purchasing an additional 131,433 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $54,981,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,240,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $13,437,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $47.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

