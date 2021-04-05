5,757 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,200,000 after acquiring an additional 925,189 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $79,383,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

ADP traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.45. 25,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. The firm has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.