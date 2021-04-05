$63.17 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report $63.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.90 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $57.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $247.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $255.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $254.66 million, with estimates ranging from $242.20 million to $266.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $61.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

