$64.90 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $64.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the highest is $72.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $60.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $482.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.60 million to $514.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $573.77 million, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $584.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

