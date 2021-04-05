66,159,410 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,159,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $714,522,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.75% of General Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in General Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

