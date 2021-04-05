$663.11 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post sales of $663.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $659.50 million to $667.90 million. Valvoline posted sales of $578.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $45,256,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Valvoline by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after buying an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $20,155,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $20,094,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $26.17 on Monday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

