6,727 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $163.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day moving average of $158.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.