6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Trading Up 60.2%

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD)’s share price was up 60.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 11,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About 6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD)

6D Global Technologies, Inc is a holding company which engages in the digital business solutions. It operates through the Content Management Systems and Information Technology (IT) Staffing segments. The Content Management Systems segment offers web content management solutions, marketing cloud solutions, mobile applications, analytics, front-end user experience and design and marketing automation.

