7,104 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Geier Asset Management Inc.

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,599,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $173.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.