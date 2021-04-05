$725.57 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report sales of $725.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $721.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.11 million. Spire reported sales of $715.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after buying an additional 169,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spire by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $73.37 on Monday. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

