$74.07 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report $74.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $76.14 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $71.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $300.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $307.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $326.10 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $337.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LSI Industries.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.
NASDAQ LYTS opened at $8.94 on Monday. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.
