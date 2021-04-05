$75.55 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce $75.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.72 million and the lowest is $75.30 million. Everbridge reported sales of $58.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $343.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.10 million to $344.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $426.60 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $433.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

Shares of EVBG opened at $125.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $95.40 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.96.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

