7,906 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Geier Asset Management Inc.

Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. salesforce.com makes up 1.4% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $219.80 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $138.30 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day moving average is $233.90. The company has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

